UPDATE: Police arrest Buckeye mom in shooting death of 2-year-old son

Investigators say they have arrested mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week and say she could be facing a murder charge

Police revealed on Sunday that a 2-year-old boy was shot to death and a woman, later identified 26-year-old Alyssa Pettibone, was stabbed in an incident that happened on Friday.

The two were found inside a home near Yuma and Watson roads just after 4 p.m.

According to court documents released Tuesday, Pettibone's mother called 911, advising that Pettibone shot her 2-year-old son and then tried to kill herself.

Pettibone's mother told police that she found the suspect holding a gun to her head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a firearm lying next to the child in the bathroom. Police said the gun was used to kill the toddler.

Officers also observed Pettibone lying on the floor and added she was bleeding from her neck.

After inspection of the handgun, officers discovered that a bullet was loaded backward, causing the gun to jam.

According to court documents, when one officer arrived at the scene, Pettibone told him that she had just "shot her baby, and tried to kill herself."

Pettibone and the toddler were the only people at the residence.

The toddler was dead when paramedics arrived but Pettibone was taken to the hospital.

When officers interviewed Pettibone, she said she was sorry and added that "no one would understand."

Hours later, police said Pettibone had been released from the hospital and was immediately arrested. She was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police say this continues to be an active investigation.

