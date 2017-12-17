Marana crossing guard charged with sex crime

Billy Cruz, 60 arrested for five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

A Marana crossing guard was arrested Friday on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said they received a tip that disturbing images were being uploaded from a Google account in Pima County.

Detectives immediately began an investigation and found that the account belonged to 60-year-old Billy Cruz, a crossing guard working for Marana Unified School District.

Detectives served a search warrant on Cruz and found files with images that depicted sexual images of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

