Chicken and Shrimp Pasta from Boston's Restaurant

Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

Ingredients

• 6 oz of white sauce

• 8 oz of Pappardelle pasta

• Marinated chicken breast

• 4 Cajun shrimp

• Lemon garlic butter

• Shredded parmesan

• Parsley

Instructions:

• Cook the chicken breast in your oiled skillet for 6 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other

• Cook the shrimp in an oiled skillet for 2 minutes on each side

• In clean skillet, add the white sauce and cook for 1 minute

• Add the Pappardelle pasta and let it cook while the sauce is thickening

• When done, transfer the pasta and sauce to a separate bowl

• Add the cooked chicken and shrimp to the bowl

• Top the shrimp with the lemon garlic butter

• Garnish with parmesan cheese and parsley

