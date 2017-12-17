Chicken and Shrimp Pasta from Boston's Restaurant

Chicken and Shrimp Pasta from Boston's RestaurantPosted: Updated:
Chicken and Shrimp Pasta
Ingredients
• 6 oz of white sauce
• 8 oz of Pappardelle pasta
• Marinated chicken breast
• 4 Cajun shrimp
• Lemon garlic butter
• Shredded parmesan
• Parsley
Instructions:
• Cook the chicken breast in your oiled skillet for 6 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other
• Cook the shrimp in an oiled skillet for 2 minutes on each side
• In clean skillet, add the white sauce and cook for 1 minute
• Add the Pappardelle pasta and let it cook while the sauce is thickening
• When done, transfer the pasta and sauce to a separate bowl
• Add the cooked chicken and shrimp to the bowl
• Top the shrimp with the lemon garlic butter
• Garnish with parmesan cheese and parsley
