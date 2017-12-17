Chicken and Shrimp Pasta from Boston's Restaurant

Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

Ingredients

• 6 oz of white sauce 

• 8 oz of Pappardelle pasta 

• Marinated chicken breast

• 4 Cajun shrimp 

• Lemon garlic butter

• Shredded parmesan

• Parsley 

Instructions: 

• Cook the chicken breast in your oiled skillet for 6 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other 

• Cook the shrimp in an oiled skillet for 2 minutes on each side 

• In clean skillet, add the white sauce and cook for 1 minute 

• Add the Pappardelle pasta and let it cook while the sauce is thickening

• When done, transfer the pasta and sauce to a separate bowl 

• Add the cooked chicken and shrimp to the bowl 

• Top the shrimp with the lemon garlic butter 

• Garnish with parmesan cheese and parsley 

