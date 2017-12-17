Rain, snow, chilly temps move into Arizona

A storm system tracking across southern Arizona is bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the higher elevations Sunday.

This area of low pressure will continue to produce showers and thunderstorms for Metro Phoenix through the morning hours. Rainfall totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch, with isolated amounts of up to a quarter of an inch. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy this afternoon and evening.

In the high country, most of the snowfall looks to hit the White Mountains and eastern Mogollon Rim. The highest elevations of eastern Arizona will see 3 to 5 inches of snow, max. Flagstaff looks to receive little to no snow from this system.

Wrap around moisture will continue scattered showers across eastern Arizona through Monday as the system tracks east away from the state. Otherwise, look for clearing skies Monday.

Cooler air will filter into Arizona with this storm. Look for Phoenix highs in the mid 60s Sunday and Monday, with the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s.

Another low pressure system will kick up winds and drop temperatures again Thursday.

