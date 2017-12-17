FD: Christmas tree fire sends Phoenix boy to hospital

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a Christmas tree caught fire at a home early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the fire that occurred on the first floor of a two-story house near 35th and Southern avenues.

According to Phoenix fire, a family of four was awoken by their smoke detectors and encountered heavy smoke and fire as they escaped through the front door.

Phoenix firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by the wiring on a Christmas tree.

An 11-year-old male suffered second-degree burns to his torso, hands and face, as well as smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the boy was transported to a local burn center in stable condition.

There were three other people home the time the fire started, however, none of the other three suffered any injuries, Phoenix fire said.

