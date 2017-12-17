PD: Two teenage boys shot in west Phoenix

Phoenix police say two teen boys, ages 15 and 16, were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. behind a Circle K near Peoria and 35th avenues.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of Phoenix police, witnesses told officers that the two boys walked into a business and took several items without paying.

The boys were confronted by an armed man in a parking lot who asked them to leave the stolen items. Fortune said the boys dropped the items and began to assualt the man.

The man felt threatened and fired his weapon, Fortune said. Both of the boys were shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.