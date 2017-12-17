ASU student, DACA recipient arrested in D.C.

An ASU student and DACA recipient has been arrested in Washington, D.C.

ASU senior Belen Sisa was taking part in a sit-in outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's office, part of a group fighting for a new Dream Act.

Sisa posted on Twitter that she had been arrested and refuses to leave jail until senators and representatives support a "clean" Dream Act in the spending bill.

Sisa was one of seven DACA recipients arrested who say they are risking deportation to make a political statement.

This is the second time Sisa has been arrested. She was arrested just five weeks ago for protesting in D.C.

If you're reading this, I have been arrested in Washington, D.C. and will refuse to leave jail until @SenSchumer and @RepCurbelo publicly confirm that they have whipped the votes to block any spending bill that does not include a Clean Dream Act. #NoDreamNoDeal — Belén Sisa (@belensisaw) December 16, 2017

While in jail, I'll be risking it all by facing possible detention and deportation by refusing to leave until our demands are met. My head and my heart have told me that time has run out for empty promises from politicians. We need action now! Join me: https://t.co/1G3ei0VENK — Belén Sisa (@belensisaw) December 16, 2017

