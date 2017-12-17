ASU student, DACA recipient arrested in D.C.

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

An ASU student and DACA recipient has been arrested in Washington, D.C.

ASU senior Belen Sisa was taking part in a sit-in outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's office, part of a group fighting for a new Dream Act.

[RELATED: ASU 'dreamer's' viral Facebook post about paying taxes, draws ire and threats]

Sisa posted on Twitter that she had been arrested and refuses to leave jail until senators and representatives support a "clean" Dream Act in the spending bill.

Sisa was one of seven DACA recipients arrested who say they are risking deportation to make a political statement.

This is the second time Sisa has been arrested. She was arrested just five weeks ago for protesting in D.C.

[RELATED: Arizonans join hundreds in raucous protests demanding action on DACA]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.