Honoring those who served with Wreaths Across America Day

Each year, the third Saturday in December is "Wreaths Across America Day."

Volunteers all over the country lay wreaths in honor of the men and women who served this country.

The program began at Arlington National Cemetery more than 25 years ago and extends to cemeteries across the U.S., including here in Arizona.

[RELATED: National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday]

On Saturday, volunteers at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona laid thousands of wreaths to remember and honor those who have served our country.

Funding for wreaths comes from both businesses and individuals. As the largest corporate supporter of Wreaths Across America, Walmart donated $215,000 to help purchase more than 23,000 wreaths for placement at national cemeteries and memorial sites around the U.S.

[RELATED: Wreaths Across America project seeks donations for holiday wreath-laying]

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,000 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.