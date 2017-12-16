Crash on 101 & Apache causes major traffic backup

(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
A serious crash on the Loop 101 and Apache Boulevard led to a huge traffic backup.

The accident happened early Saturday evening.

First responders actually shut down all lanes southbound on Loop 101 but traffic was soon moving again, albeit slowly.

Cars were backed up for miles, and our camera shots from ADOT showed a huge number of brake lights.

ADOT advised drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

