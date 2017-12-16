Got packages to mail? Some post offices will be open Sunday

The U.S. Postal Service says some post offices in Phoenix and Mesa will be open Sunday to offer special holiday service.

The Postal Services locations open Sunday will include the main post offices in Phoenix and Mesa and the Ahwatukee, Daisy Mountain, Northeast, Sierra Adobe and Washington post offices in Phoenix.

The special Sunday hours for the Phoenix locations are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main Mesa post office will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Postal Service spokesman Peter Hass says no post offices in Tucson will be open Sunday.



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.