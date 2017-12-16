2 shooting victims found in gas station parking lot. 1 man dead; 1 injured

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at an unknown location in Phoenix, and the victims ended up outside the QT near I-17 and Thunderbird.

When officers arrived to that location, they found that two men inside a car. Both men had been shot.

The driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The passenger, also an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the two victims had been arguing with other males at a different location, and during the argument, shots were exchanged among the males.

After the shooting, witnesses say the two males drove to the QT parking lot where they were later discovered by police.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other gunshot victims have been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

