Police: 1 dead in Glendale shooting

Glendale police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Friday night.

According to Glendale PD, officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for a shooting call at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.