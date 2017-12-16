Winter Wonderland event in Phoenix provides coats and gifts to families in need

The Phoenix Rescue Mission held its annual "Winter Wonderland" event at the Community Solutions Center in south Phoenix on Saturday.

Over 1,000 parents and their children were able to get each other gifts for the Christmas holiday along with a fun filled morning with face painting, a gently used coat giveaway, bounce houses and a meal.

"We are here to make sure that a child gets the Christmas experience that the community can provide," said Jussane Carrera of the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Payton Donnelly, a recipient of a coat and gifts for her 9-month-old son said she is grateful for all the Mission has done for her and her young family.

"We are super grateful, that's awesome, we needed it ," Donnelly said.

The coats were collected by Makenna Breading-Goodrich.

Makenna is a Surprise 14-year-old who started collecting coats for the needy five years ago. This year, she joined in partnership with the Phoenix Rescue Mission to make the coats available to the needy at this year's Winter Wonderland.

"It might be just a coat to us but that's something that is keeping them warm and could make them where they are not sick at night...I made a very little effort but it's making such big impact on people," said Makenna.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission ended Saturday's event with a lunch meal for all 1,000 attendees.

Over 1,000 families getting gifts, winter coats, and a day to enjoy the meaning of Christmas. Thank you to all who donated to this event! pic.twitter.com/wydQRqNkVW — Phoenix Rescue Missn (@phxmission) December 16, 2017

