Antipasto Pasta Salad from Zoës Kitchen

This hearty antipasto pasta salad recipe from Zoës Kitchen highlights Italian meats, fresh mozzarella and pickled artichokes. It makes a great side dish for holiday dinners, parties and more. If you’ve got leftovers, keep some in your fridge throughout the holidays so that you and your family can easily grab a few bites of it when hunger strikes.

Antipasto Pasta Salad

Ingredients Needed:

• 2 quarts of Zoës Kitchen pasta salad

• 6 oz. Genova salami

• 6 oz. mortadella

• 2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

• 8 oz. drained pickled artichokes

• 8-10 oz. drained giardiniera

• 4-6 oz. fresh mozzarella

Directions

• Slice deli meats and fresh mozzarella into ½ inch cubes.

• In a mixing bowl, add Zoës Kitchen pasta salad, sliced deli meats, artichokes, giardiniera and mozzarella.

• Drizzle EVOO over mixture and toss together.

• Place in dish of choice, drizzle with a little EVOO and serve.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.