Storm expected to bring rain, snow and chilly temps to Arizona

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
A storm system tracking to Arizona will bring a big cool down, Valley rain chances and high elevation snow showers this weekend.

As of early Saturday, high pressure situated across the region is shifting eastward and opening the door for a trough from the Pacific Northwest to move into Arizona Saturday night through Sunday.

Ahead of the system, clouds and winds will increase. Rain chances enter the Valley forecast late Saturday night, with the best chances for rain on Sunday, although, not much rain is expected.

Forecast totals range from .05 inches to well under .25 inches. As for the high country, the best chances for snow will be in the higher elevations of the White Mountains, with places like Alpine potentially getting 4 to 6 inches of snow through early Monday.

Flagstaff could see about 1 to 2 inches. Snow levels will dip to about 5000 feet, mainly across the eastern Mogollon Rim and the southeastern White Mountains.

Behind this system, the coolest temperatures of the season are set to arrive Sunday and Monday, before a slight warm up Tuesday through Wednesday. Another trough is expected to drop temperatures again next Thursday and Friday.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 68 Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies, 63 Sunday with a 30 percent chance of showers, 65 Monday under sunny skies, and near 70 Tuesday, with highs back down to the mid 60s towards the end of the week. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 30s around the Valley.

    •   