Taxi driver killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix

A man is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in south Phoenix Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Witnesses told Phoenix police that a taxi was traveling west on Southern avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic near 23rd and Southern avenues.

The taxi collided with an SUV and another small car. The driver of the taxi, a 35-year-old male, was transported in extremely critical condition to a local trauma facility where he was pronounced dead.

The people in the other two vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not sure whether impairment was a factor in this crash.

