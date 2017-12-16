Teen critically injured in north Phoenix apartment fire

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex Friday night in north Phoenix, firefighters said.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. near 30th Street and E. Shea Boulevard, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said the teen and a 60-year-old man were rescued from the second story of the apartment complex.

Firefighters said initially, four people were trapped on the second floor landing. The teen was found inside one of the second floor apartments.

A cat was also rescued from the first floor.

About 30 firefighters responded to the blaze and put out the fire, which left about 15 people displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation, firefighters said.

