Chandler girl sews dolls to comfort kids facing surgery

At just 9 years old, a Chandler girl has turned a labor of love into a growing business. Her goal is to help others through her sewing.

It takes a lot of patience and concentration to sew, skills Charlotte Gould has mastered.

"Stay away from the needle, it's pointy!" said Charlotte.

Charlotte makes and sells plush dolls. She called her business 'Stitches by Charlotte.'

She got the idea after receiving a sewing machine for Christmas from her grandma.

"My big business dream is to create and produce a line of dolls specifically designed for children having surgery," said Charlotte.

Charlotte was born with a cleft lip and palate.

"When I look back, having a surgery companion doll could have helped me when I was 4 going through my two surgeries," she said.

Her bright smile, out-shined only by her big heart.

"It makes me feel so, so happy to see a little baby with a cleft snuggling my doll tight. I have a lot of pictures sent in snuggling my dolls," said Charlotte. "And it's so cool."

In just two years, Charlotte has made nearly 150 dolls and has sent them off to 25 states, Mexico, and Canada.

Her proceeds go to Barrow Cleft and Craniofacial Center in Phoenix to help other kids like her. She's given $6,000 to date.

"It is surreal for us to think our tiny little daughter is going to help so many people," said Nicole Gould, Charlotte's mother.

Now, Charlotte is one of three finalists for a $20,000 grant through Jif peanut butter's 'Imagine if with Jif' competition.

She is also crowdfunding through an Indiegogo account.

Win or lose, she's hoping to change the world one stitch at a time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.