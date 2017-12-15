Blind man on street surprised with $11,000, gifts from community

Blind man on street surprised with $11,000, gifts from communityPosted: Updated:
Uber driver arrested in rape of 16-year-old girl
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
Mystery surrounding Buckeye shooting incident
A Buckeye police representative said they found the victims inside a house near Yuma and Watson roads shortly after 4 p.m.More >
Man accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pills
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by Flake's son, ex-wife
An Arizona jury has refused to award damages against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a civil trial for bringing a since-dismissed criminal case against one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs.More >
Glendale police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Police said the victim was walking near 61st and Glendale avenues Friday night when that person was struck by a vehicle.More >
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
Teen critically injured in north Phoenix apartment fire
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex Friday night in north Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 15: Worst offender has fly strips in a prep area
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Airlines apologizes to mom forced to throw away breast milk
A Mesa mother says she had to throw out breast milk she had packed for a flight after American Airlines tried to charge her $150 to carry it on board.More >
Surprise Squad: Our biggest surprise ever!
He was told a Valley family wanted to adopt his family for Christmas. But a Payson veteran had no idea that the family adopting him was Arizona’s Family! If you would like to help out veterans go to AZHeroesToHometowns.org.More >
VIDEO: Police investigate after shooting inside Buckeye home
There are a lot of unanswered questions Friday evening surrounding a shooting incident involving two possible victims. (December 15, 2017)More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
VIDEO: Seattle man at Glendale Costco can guess grocery bill
A Seattle man that just moved to the Valley has a talent for guessing the grocery bill for Costco customers. (Thursday, December 14, 2017)More >