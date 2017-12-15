Glendale police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, according to the Glendale police Department.

Police said the victim was walking near 61st and Glendale avenues Friday night when that person was struck by a vehicle.

The driver kept going, but was later located and taken into custody, police said.

Glendale Avenue is closed between 63rd and 59th avenues for the investigation.

