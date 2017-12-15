Mystery surrounding Buckeye shooting incident

There are a lot of unanswered questions Friday evening surrounding a shooting incident involving two potential victims.

A Buckeye police representative said they found the victims inside a house near Yuma and Watson roads shortly after someone called 911 at about 4 p.m.

Paramedics transported one of the victims alive to a local hospital, but police made no mention on the second victim’s current condition.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in this case, and it is unclear whether both victims were actually shot and what their relationship is to one another.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

