Airlines apologizes to mom forced to throw away breast milk

A Mesa mother says she had to throw out breast milk she had packed for a flight after American Airlines tried to charge her $150 to carry it on board.

According to Sarah Salow, she called the airlines ahead of time to confirm that the breast milk container that she would be travelling with was an item that could be carried on for free.

Salow says on the day of the flight she was told that she would have to pay $150.

Salow chose to leave it behind instead of paying the large fee, but boarded the plane humiliated by the way she was treated.

“Feeding your child so personal that for someone to tell you that you can't keep their food. It's just shocking" says Salow.

American Airlines has sent Salow an apology saying that the employee made a mistake.

Spokeswoman Leslie Scott says they have clarified the policy on breast milk containers to their employees.

