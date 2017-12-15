Snowbowl opens new Hart Prairie quad chairlift

The new Hart Prairie chairlift at the Arizona Snowbowl is now open for business!

This is Snowbowl's third new lift in three years.

This summer, the ski resort in Flagstaff replaced the Hart Prairie double lift with a new quad chairlift and a convenient loading conveyor.

The new lift will service the Hart Prairie beginner area, which provides some of the largest teaching terrain in the country.

