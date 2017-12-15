10 Phoenix-area restaurants open on Christmas Day

If you're looking for a place to eat out on Christmas Day, you're not alone! We've put together a list of 10 Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open on the holiday. There are definitely a lot more than 10, but here is a list with a good mix of fancy and casual food that will make your holiday bright!

Hotel Valley Ho's ZuZu restaurant will offer both a buffet and a prix fixe dinner on Christmas Day. The buffet is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $59 a person, $19 for children 12 and under.

The prix fixe dinner includes Maine lobster bisque, grilled pear salad, a choice between a 14 oz. prime rib or slow roasted branzino and is sweetly finished with gingerbread sticky toffee pudding for desert. The prix fixe dinner is $55 a person. Call 480-376-2600 for reservations.

Hotel Valley Ho is located at 6850 E. Main Street in Scottsdale.

Rustler's Rooste is offering a few options for their Christmas Day menu. Guests can enjoy a traditional turkey or baked ham dinner for $19.95, $8.95 for kids 10 and under. There are also various options available for prime rib and steak. Rustler's Rooste is open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 602-431-6474 before you go because seating does fill up fast!

Rustler's Rooste is located at 8383 S. 48th Street in Phoenix.

Chompie's will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to close with a 'Merry Happy Chrismukkah' dinner that includes challah knots, chicken matzo ball soup, turkey, brisket or salmon, mashed potatoes and dessert. The full meal is $22.99 per person and $10.49 for children 10 and under.

Chompie's has locations all over the Valley.

Pointe Hilton's restaurant A Different Pointe Of View will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day with a buffet featuring prime rib, turkey, classic Christmas sides as well as seafood and hot cocoa, egg nog, and cider.

The buffet is $64.95 per adult and $34.95 per children ages 10 and under.

For reservations call 602-866-6350 ext.7200.

Pointe Hilton at Tapatio Cliffs is located at 11111 N. 7th St in Phoenix.

Padre Murhpy's is open on Christmas Day at 12 p.m. and will be showing football all day and your choice of a turkey dinner for $13.99 or a prime rib dinner for $18.99. There is also a special menu for the holiday with plenty of other options.

Padre Murphy's is located at 4338 W. Bell Road in Glendale.

District Kitchen and Wine Bar will open on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be serving a dinner that includes soup or salad and a choice of ribeye, salmon or ham with red velvet cake for dessert.

The dinner is $38 for adults and $19 for children 12 and under. Call 602-817-5400 for reservations.

District is located at 320 N. 3rd Street.

If you're looking to get away from traditional Christmas food, check out Kabuki for some traditional Japanese food. They will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kabuki has two locations in the Valley: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd. Suite G-211 at Westgate in Glendale and 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe.

Buca di Beppo is open for Christmas lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to close. Spice up your Christmas with traditional Italian with huge portions! Make reservations here.

Buca di Beppo has locations all over the Valley.

This list would not be complete without Denny's! Their Christmas meal includes carved turkey breast, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce and your choice of two sides for $10.69. Their turkey and dressing dinner is available from October through January 6.

Denny's is open 24 hours a day and has locations all over.

Probably every Chinese restaurant you can think of

There are a multitude of Chinese restaurants in the Valley and most of them are open on Christmas Day. In fact, for many people it's a tradition to eat Chinese on Christmas. Be sure to call your favorite place ahead of time just to be sure they're open and also to make sure there's room! I personally spent many a Christmas away from family but with friends at our favorite local Chinese restaurant. It turned out to be one of my favorite traditions! Also, don't forget that classic scene from A Christmas Story!

Merry Christmas!

