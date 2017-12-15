COMING SOON TO PEORIA - NEW VASCULAR CLINIC AND AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER

DESERT VEIN & VASCULAR INSTITUTE SET TO OPEN JANUARY 2018

PEORIA, ARIZONA: Desert Vein & Vascular Institute is bringing innovative healthcare technology and high paying jobs to Peoria. Specializing in the outpatient treatment of vein and vascular disorders, DVVI announced today the groundbreaking of it's new vascular clinic and ambulatory endovascular surgical center, Desert Endovascular Surgical Center, at 83 rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The groundbreaking event will be held at 14155 N 83 rd Ave, Building 6, Suite 136 in Peoria on October 12, 2017 at 2:00pm.

The brand-new state of the art clinic and ambulatory surgical center are expected to open early January 2018. President and Owner, Dr. Parag Rami, MD, states “Desert Vein & Vascular Institute represents a new concept in outpatient endovascular care with a focus on personalized medicine for the individual patient seeking vascular health.” Dr. Rami is a board-certified endovascular and vein specialist, specializing in the treatment of various vein and vascular disorders such as varicose veins, peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), women’s health for treatment of uterine fibroids or chronic pelvic pain and even migraine therapy (Botox). "In the current healthcare market, there is a demand and expectation among patients for quality of care; we intend to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered by taking the time and effort to listen to our patients, and provide a personalized and professional consultation. In today's healthcare world, physicians do not spend time with their patients, herding them in and out of their offices...at DVVI, we will not be running an assembly line of patients." Dr. Rami has been practicing for over 13 years, 7 of those years providing care in the outpatient, ambulatory setting.

ABOUT DVVI: Desert Vein & Vascular Institute specializes in vascular disorders and emphasizes individual patient care, including a full assessment at initial consultation with Dr. Rami and creation of a staged treatment plan. Patients will receive excellent medical care through a new concept they refer to as 'personalized medicine as unique as you are' - their vision of providing individualized patient care in a warm, inviting and friendly environment.

It's affiliate, Desert Endovascular Surgical Center, specializes in minimally invasive endovascular procedures using sophisticated imaging guidance such as ultrasound or fluoroscopy (x-ray) to treat vascular disorders. Many of the procedures minimize or preclude major surgery, and some are now considered 'gold standard' first-line of treatment, such as uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), over other more invasive or surgical options.

www.desertveinandvascular.com