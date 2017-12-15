Car slams into Scottsdale beauty supply store

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating after a car slammed into a beauty supply store Friday morning.

The incident took place near Hayden and Mountain View roads

Police say a female driver accidentally accelerated and drove her vehicle into the front of the store. 

No one was struck or injured. 

Police believe impairment was not a factor in the crash. 

