Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix

Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Man accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pills
Man accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pills
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations
Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations
A Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.More >
A Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.More >
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
FedEx warns consumers about fraudulent email
FedEx warns consumers about fraudulent email
Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.More >
Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.More >
PD: Suspect admits setting fire to Mesa's giant Christmas tree
PD: Suspect admits setting fire to Mesa's giant Christmas tree
A suspected arsonist is in custody after police say he admitted setting fire to Mesa's Merry Main Street Christmas tree.More >
A suspected arsonist is in custody after police say he admitted setting fire to Mesa's Merry Main Street Christmas tree.More >
PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone
PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone
The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.More >
The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Seattle man at Glendale Costco can guess grocery bill
VIDEO: Seattle man at Glendale Costco can guess grocery bill
A Seattle man that just moved to the Valley has a talent for guessing the grocery bill for Costco customers. (Thursday, December 14, 2017)More >
Forklift foil
Forklift foil
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale man faked cancer for cash, police said
VIDEO: Scottsdale man faked cancer for cash, police said
A Coronado High School alum faked having terminal pancreatic cancer to received thousands of dollars in donations, police said. (Thursday, December 14, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Couple gets $45,000 back in land dispute
VIDEO: Couple gets $45,000 back in land dispute
An Arizona couple said they bought the wrong parcel of land because the real estate company showed them the wrong one but thanks to 3 On Your Side, they got their money back. (Thursday, December 14, 2017)More >