Fiesta Bowl Parade brings fun and music to central Phoenix

The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

3TV is the official broadcast partner for the parade and Scott Pasmore, Olivia Fierro, April Warnecke and Javier Soto will host the fun-filled parade, which has been a family tradition for decades.

The Fiesta Bowl Parade is in its 46th year and will feature amazing floats, giant helium balloons, equestrian units, marching bands, local celebrities and several specialty and charitable groups.

With the theme of Champions of the Community, the parade is a big one. In all there are nearly 100 entries.

This year's grand marshal will be Arizona Coyotes legend, Shane Doan.

“I’ve had a chance to work with him for 11 years at the Coyotes and so I knew him as a player, but also I knew him as a person. When it came time that he was retiring I thought it is a great way to honor him for all the great things that he had done for the community,” said Mike Nealy, executive director of the Fiesta Bowl.

Doan is the longest-term professional athlete in Arizona history, spending 20 years in the Valley with the Coyotes.

“During my playing career, I never had the chance to experience the Fiesta Bowl Parade and, for my first one, it’ll be incredible to lead the way,” said Doan.

What you need to know about the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade

The parade route is 2 miles long. It starts off on Central Avenue just north of Montebello Avenue and makes its way south to Camelback Road. It will take a left turn, headed east to Seventh Street and then south again, finishing up just past Minnezona Avenue. (See map below.)

There will be road closures in the area and parking may be tricky so arrive early!

The parade is free to watch. More than 100,000 spectators are expected to come out for the event.

Longtime parade-goers said the intersections of Central Avenue and Camelback Road and Camelback Road and Seventh Street (where the parade makes turns) provide the best vantage points. Some people arrive as early as 6 a.m., a full five hours before the parade starts, to ensure good seats.

If you can't make it to the event, there will be live coverage on 3TV and streaming live in the app and on azfamily.com.

