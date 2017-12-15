ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 15-18)

Most Phoenix-area freeways will be free of construction restrictions this weekend (Dec. 15-18).

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures along southbound Interstate 17 (Black Canyon Freeway) near Seventh Avenue for an ongoing bridge repair project.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes near Seventh Avenue (south of downtown Phoenix) from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 18) for bridge work. Seventh Avenue also closed in both directions at I-17. I-17 traffic exiting at Seventh Avenue will not be able to make left turns onto Seventh Avenue. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Interstate 10 in the downtown area. Alternate routes while Seventh Avenue is closed include Central Avenue, 19th Avenue or Seventh Street. NOTE: Southbound I-17 will be narrowed temporarily to one lane near Seventh Avenue at the start and end of the restrictions listed above while crews set up and remove barrier walls. Please be prepared to slow down and use caution in work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

