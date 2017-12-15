Jeff Flake debates GOP tax plan with voter on a plane

FILE- In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake takes a question from the audience during a town hall in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By Daniella Diaz CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- While traveling Thursday on an airplane from Washington, GOP Sen. Jeff Flake debated a voter in a wide-ranging discussion about the GOP tax plan, the issue of Dreamers, the Affordable Care Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

[VIDEO: Sen. Jeff Flake to vote for GOP tax reform bill]

Flake spoke for 11 minutes to a person who identified himself on his Twitter account as Ady Barkan, of California, according to a tweet posted by his friend. Barkan explained his current situation having been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and how the tax bill would affect his health care to Flake.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Poltics]

The Arizona Republican voted to pass the Senate's GOP tax plan last week, and both chambers are in conference working to create a final version of the legislation to be voted on.

Barkan said in a follow-up video that he was in Washington to protest the tax plan.

[RELATED: Sen. Jeff Flake, vocal Trump critic, won't seek re-election]

After Barkan posted about talking to Flake, Flake tweeted back at him, "I enjoyed the conversation, Ady. We won't always agree, by I admire your courage and knowledgeable advocacy."

CNN has reached out to the Barkan about his conversation. Flake's office has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

Flake announced earlier this year he's not running for re-election.

Part 1 of the #flakesonaplane saga @AdyBarkan tells his story to @JeffFlake, the swing vote on the #GOPTaxScam. pic.twitter.com/PPiuv5Rrc8 — Liz - We're doing it (@lizjaff) December 8, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.