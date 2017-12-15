PD: Man transported with critical injuries after Phoenix shooting

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 a.m. near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after a Phoenix shooting early Friday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 a.m. near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and what led up to it.

No other information was made available.

