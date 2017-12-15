Suspect outstanding after stabbing man in Phoenix alley, police say

An adult male was stabbed in a Phoenix alley Friday morning and the Phoenix Police Department says the suspect is outstanding.

A man was stabbed while walking in an alley near Camelback Road and 28th Avenue sometime after 1:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect approached the man for an unknown reason and stabbed him. The victim walked to the Taco Mich to call for help.

Police and medical personnel quickly arrived and transported the man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The incident is currently under investigation.

