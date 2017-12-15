PD: Off-duty officer has firearm, other equipment stolen from vehicle in Glendale

A Phoenix police officer is missing his firearm, duty belt and police jacket after the equipment was stolen from his car in Glendale, according to police.

The Glendale Police Department said an off-duty Phoenix police officer had his police equipment stolen from his vehicle near 51st and Peoria avenues in the early morning of Dec. 8.

The police equipment included a firearm, duty belt and police jacket. There is currently no suspect description.

Glendale police said they do not know if the suspect broke into the vehicle or if it was unlocked.

The Phoenix Police Department said they launched an internal investigation into the incident for a possible policy violation and will not be providing a comment at this time.

