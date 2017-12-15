Health insurance open enrollment ending Friday in Arizona

Arizonans who don't qualify for Medicaid or get health insurance through their employer face a Friday deadline to sign up for individual insurance plans for 2018.

The enrollment period is six weeks shorter than last year's. Groups helping people enroll on the healthcare.gov website worry the shortened period will lead to fewer people with insurance next year.

About 142,000 Arizonans currently have policies and nearly 90,000 have signed up for next year's coverage as of Dec. 9.

Just like this year, only two insurance companies are offering policies in 2018. Health Net sells plans in Maricopa and Pima Counties and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona covers the other 13 counties.

About 86 percent of people now get tax credits to help pay their premiums.

