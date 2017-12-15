Going on vacay? Chandler PD offer program to patrol your home while away

If you are planning on going on vacation anytime soon and want a peace of mind on your home and belongings, the Chandler Police Department has your back. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

If you are planning on going on vacation anytime soon and want peace of mind on your home and belongings, the Chandler Police Department has your back.

The Chandler Police Department offers to patrol Chandler residents' property while on vacation through the "Vacation Watch Program." The program is designed to give you some peace of mind while you're away.

Chandler residents can complete and submit a form here or call 480-782-4000. The police department does request you submit or call at least a week prior to your absence.

In addition, the Chandler Police Department says the program is not intended for periods of time greater than four weeks or homes for sale. If you plan on being gone for more than four weeks, the department says you must re-submit a form at the end of each four week period. Requests submitted for longer than four weeks will be patrolled for only the first four weeks.

The Chandler Police Department also has some tips and safety measures you should follow while out-of-town:

Notify a friend, relative or trusted neighbor that you will be away and provide a phone number in case of emergency

Make sure all of your doors, windows and gates are locked

Manually lock your garage door from the inside and disengage electronic devices

Be sure to stop your mail and newspaper deliveries or have a friend, relative or neighbor bring it in for you daily

Put a couple of indoor lights and radio on a time to give the illusion someone is home

Arrange for someone to take care of your lawn

For more information on the Vacation Watch Program, visit the Chandler Police Department website here: https://www.chandlerpd.com/about/crime-prevention/vacation-watch/

