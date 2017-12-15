NHL-best Lightning beat Coyotes 4-1 for 6th straight win

NHL-best Lightning beat Coyotes 4-1 for 6th straight winPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone
PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone
The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.More >
The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.More >
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
FedEx warns consumers about fraudulent email
FedEx warns consumers about fraudulent email
Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.More >
Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.More >
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
PD: Suspect admits setting fire to Mesa's giant Christmas tree
PD: Suspect admits setting fire to Mesa's giant Christmas tree
A suspected arsonist is in custody after police say he admitted setting fire to Mesa's Merry Main Street Christmas tree.More >
A suspected arsonist is in custody after police say he admitted setting fire to Mesa's Merry Main Street Christmas tree.More >
Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations
Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations
A Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.More >
A Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.More >
Demolition underway for old MCSO jail in Phoenix
Demolition underway for old MCSO jail in Phoenix
An old jail for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is being remodeled.More >
An old jail for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is being remodeled.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Forklift foil
Forklift foil
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Rain headed toward the Phoenix area?
VIDEO: Rain headed toward the Phoenix area?There is a slight chance that Arizona could get some rain or snow during the weekend.More >
VIDEO: San Tan Foothills HS wins by buzzer beater behind half court line
VIDEO: San Tan Foothills HS wins by buzzer beater behind half court line
San Tan Foothills High School had a memorable ending to their basketball game Tuesday night when they won at the buzzer. (December 14, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Demolition has started for old MCSO jail in Phoenix
VIDEO: Demolition has started for old MCSO jail in Phoenix
The remodling project has started on the old Madison Jail in downtown Phoenix. (Thursday, December 14, 2017)More >
VIDEO: City of Mesa asks for donations after arson fire destroys Christmas tree
VIDEO: City of Mesa asks for donations after arson fire destroys Christmas tree
The City of Mesa has started fundraising for a new Christmas tree after the old one was destroyed due to an arson fire. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)More >