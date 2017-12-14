Demolition underway for old MCSO jail in Phoenix

The jail had been empty for more than 10 years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An old jail for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is being remodeled.

Once the demolition is done and the building is remodeled, it will provide with 263,595 square feet of office space next to Superior Court facilities.

County leaders said it'll be much more efficient to be in the same space.

"As a county, that fiscal responsibility and approach, taxpayers value, we can be proud that has that particular type of approach," said County Attorney Bill Montgomery.

The $60 million renovation project should be finished within the next two years.

Leaders said the new office space in a building already owned by the county will cut down on lease payments to other buildings.

