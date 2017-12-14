Dozens gather to remember fallen El Mirage police officer

The public is invited to attend a viewing this Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several people spoke at the vigil. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Candles were lit in honor of Ofc. Paul Lazinsky. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens came out for a vigil for 17-year El Mirage police veteran Ofc. Paul Lazinsky. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Colleagues, friends and ordinary citizens gathered Thursday night outside El Mirage City Hall to share memories of fallen El Mirage Police Ofc. Paul Lazinsky.

Lazinsky died Tuesday while running after a teen suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant. The 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency and did not survive. The medical examiner has not released an exact cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Ofc. Lazinsky including a service the public is invited to attend on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. The viewing is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at Dignity Funeral Home in Surprise.

The funeral is at Radiant Church in Surprise on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m.

