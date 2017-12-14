Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers

Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.

At one Costco in Glendale, a man named Tom Goessman has a unique talent that has drawn him attention and a fan base.

Goessman has been working at Costco for 23 years. He recently moved from a store in Seattle to right here in the Valley. While in Seattle, he developed a unique talent.

Goessman is the guy you meet as you're leaving the store. He checks over your your items and lets you get on your way. However, Goessman goes a step further, he looks over the items and then guesses what you paid for everything. Incredibly this guy is usually pretty accurate, only about $5 or $10 off the actual bill.

"I want the members to have fun, you know what I'm saying?"

Goessman says he worked on this strange talent for about a half year. He doesn't have a system to it or anything, he just looks over the items and gives it a shot. It's incredibly entertaining for some customers, like Nancy Sturdivant who have a great sense of humor about it.

"Anytime you can have a little joy coming out of Costco is good."

Goessman had polio as a child and had to leave Seattle for the Valley because of health issues. His departure didn't go unnoticed in the Northwest. In fact, the Seattle Times did a story about him and how much he'll be missed.

