San Tan Valley man gets kidney in three-way swap with other living donors

It happens quite often. Someone wants to give an organ to a loved one to save their life, but they are not a match.

That was the situation that Matt and McKenna Kuntzi of San Tan Valley found themselves in.

Matt, who has had Type I diabetes since he was 12 years old, suffered kidney failure and had a transplant in 2010. But earlier this year, he went into rejection.

His wife, McKenna, wanted to donate one of her kidneys, but tests confirm she was not a match.

“I was a bit disappointed when I found out that we weren't a match. I had high hopes because we were the same blood type,” said McKenna.

Matt was undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week while he was on the donation list, a wait of between five and seven years.

Then the couple learned about another list available. This one a donation pair list. It’s a living organ donation option where multiple couples swap organs for those who are matches.

“I was concerned because it's a surgery. And I kind of felt like if she doesn't have to do this then I really don't really want her to. But she wanted to be involved in it from the start. It wasn't anything that I ever had to ask her. She just wanted to play a part in saving me and getting me back to life and finally, I kind of had to let her do it,” said Matt.

Within six months the Kuntzis were in a three-way swap with two other donor pairs, one from Pennsylvania and one from New Jersey.

“No hesitation. This is just something I needed to do. It's really hard to explain. You just feel it, you know. I just felt like this was something I was supposed to do in life,” said McKenna.

The operation took place on Nov. 11 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix. Matt was released within three days and the couple is recuperating nicely.

“I'm humbled that I was able to be a part of this. I'm really honored and proud that I was able to do this. Knowing that you had an impact on someone's life, not only just an impact but like a life-changing, lifesaving impact, is something that will stay with me forever and ever,” said McKenna.

The couple plans a cross-country road trip to Florida for the holidays to visit family. They are planning to take their two four-legged friends with them.

“There's [sic] so many people on the list and they all have unique stories. Some of them are young. Some of them are old. It's not as hard as some people may think it is to do it. But, if you know someone and you care about them maybe look a little further into it because there's usually a lot of misinformation out there and I know we learned a lot,” said Matt.

After the holidays, Matt plans to return to his full-time job on Jan. 2.

