Guard U: ASU basketball shooting for No. 1

ASU basketball has its sights set on being No. 1 in the country. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

What in the name of Lafayette Lever is happening in college basketball?

Arizona State is ranked in the top 5 for the time since 1981 when Lever starred for the Sun Devils. The head coach of the Arizona Wildcats is cheering for ASU.

“I think the days of cheering against a Pac-12 opponent ended many years ago,” said Sean Miller. "There couldn’t be a better moment for the Pac-12 than ASU’s win at Kansas.”

These are uncharted waters for ASU basketball. Luckily, the Sun Devils are led by a group of seniors that don’t sound like they’re ready to rest on their historic win over Kansas.

“We’re having fun with it. We’re also putting the work in,” said Shannon Evans II, the Pac-12 and USBWA National Player of the Week. “We feel going from 16 to five isn’t going to get us from five to one. That’s where we want to get, No. 1."

The Sun Devils have adopted the nickname, “Guard U,” and even made shirts. They’re running teams off the floor like their old coach used to do at Duke.

“I love when I gave up control of the team and put it in the hands of Tra, Shannon, Kodi and Remi,” said head coach Bobby Hurley. “When the game got up and down in the second half, I liked our chances. They’re playing on instinct, playing off each other, unselfishly.”

Hurley’s name is the hottest in college basketball. It sounds like he doesn’t have any plans to jump ship.

“This is going to be opening doors for us that weren’t open before. People might be more willing to pick up our phone call now,” said the Sun Devils coach. “I love it in Tempe and would love to stay here.”

As for their rivals, the Arizona Wildcats host ASU on Dec. 30 in prime time after the Fiesta Bowl.

“They might be underrated,” said Miller.

Next up for ASU is a visit from Vanderbilt on Sunday. Tipoff at high noon.

