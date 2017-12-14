Play of the Year? San Tan Foothills High School wins on crazy buzzer beater

It's been another amazing year in the Valley sports world but the play of the year might have happened in front of couple hundred fans in Queen Creek.

San Tan Foothills High School was down one point with time winding down. Sabercats sophomore Kevin Tucker launched a last second prayer and it was answered.

"The farthest I've ever practiced is half court. I've never made that shot before," said Tucker about his game winning shot.

"Once it started going through the air I felt like it was in and it's a dream come true."

Tucker's game winner almost hit the gym ceiling. He says he watched the video of the game winning shot 10-15 times in every class that he went to on Wednesday.

"1.1 seconds left, obviously you're not going to make two passes so we just had to get the ball into our best shooter's hands," said Joe Galish, San Tan Foothills Coach.

"It was a little numb at first. I said 'we're going to draw up a really good play I know we're going to get a good look at it.' When it was in the air you could hear everything happening. It was kind of slow motion, the buzzer went off. And then the ball was in the air and when it hit in it was pandemonium. The crowd was crazy."

Galish says he's never been a part of play like this. It's a story that everyone in the gym can tell for years. The only way to top Tucker's buzzer beater is for the Sabercats to make their first playoff appearance in school history.

