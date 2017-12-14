PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone

A mother from Phoenix was arrested on Monday after police said she combined medicine and methadone and gave it to her sick 8-year-old daughter.

Sherine Amber Hernandez's daughter was complaining of stomach and back pain on Saturday morning so she gave her a half teaspoon of children's cough medicine and a half-filled water cap bottle of methadone, court documents said.

The girl slept in all day Sunday and didn't eat or drink, police said.

Hernandez checked on her daughter around 1 a.m. and saw she was blue, not breathing and foaming at the mouth, police said. The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.

The 26-year-old told first responders that she gave her daughter methadone. The girl also tested positive for methadone, court paperwork said.

After being arrested, she told officers she understood not to give her daughter methadone after being told by her doctor.

Hernandez faces one count of child abuse.

