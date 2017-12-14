'Fake' Bruno Mars ticket leaves family singing the blues

Miguel Castaneda and his wife Teresa are music lovers—they even call music their hobby. But Teresa’s favorite artist is Bruno Mars.

So, one could imagine Teresa’s excitement when she discovered that Bruno Mars would be performing in Phoenix this past November.

“I talked to my husband. I need to go,” Teresa said.

Tickets sold out fast. So, Miguel turned to the Internet and came across a woman on Facebook who was selling a single Bruno Mars ticket.

“She agreed to sell it to me for $400, so right away I jumped on the spot and said I'd go and pick it up,” Miguel said.

Miguel said he was a little concerned about buying a bad or counterfeit ticket for $400. However, he said that when the seller agreed to have him come to her home in Gilbert, he felt a little more at ease.

“The lady wanted to meet me at the Starbucks and I didn't feel comfortable with that. So, I asked her if I could go to her house,” Miguel said.

Miguel said he met the woman at her house, stood right in her kitchen and paid her $400 for the ticket—the same one he later gifted to his wife as a surprise.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Teresa said.

But on the night of the big concert, Teresa never even got into the arena to see her favorite star perform because she was told at the front gate that the ticket her husband had purchased was an invalid duplicate ticket.

“They told me that someone else used my ticket like 20 minutes ago. They just put on my ticket ‘void.’ I don't know what it means,” Teresa said.

Apparently, the paper ticket that Miguel had purchased was a copy.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We went to the home where Miguel bought the ticket, but no one ever answered. However, we did speak with a woman on the phone; she said she was the one who sold Miguel the concert ticket.

She told us that she has no idea how Miguel wound up with a duplicate ticket and claimed that she is a religious woman who would never pull such a scam. She maintained that she sold him a valid ticket.

Miguel said he's so angry and that he's filed a small claims suit against the woman in hopes of recouping his $400.

“Honestly, don't trust anybody. If you don't buy it from somewhere that can guarantee you 100 percent, just don't do it. It's not worth it,” Miguel said.

We contacted Ticketmaster and they said that this is a very common problem and they are working on modern technology of digital tickets to help reduce this problem. Out of good will, they are sending the Castanedas a $100 gift card.

Here is more information on digital ticket technology:

What is Ticketmaster Presence?

Ticketmaster Presence replaces traditional paper tickets with digital passes-- this will streamline live event venue operations with real-time configurations, foster personalized fan engagement, simplify the ticket management experience, protect against fraud, and enhance security.

Statistics:

• Ticketmaster Presence is currently in production at nearly 60 venues across North America. To date, over 10 million fans have entered venues using Presence software technology without any instances of fraud.

• Orlando City Soccer Club said its early trial use of Presence has essentially eliminated ticket fraud at its venue, increased mobile-based entry from 11 percent of its attendance to 61 percent and more than tripled the number of new fan names in its customer database.

• Presence is slated to continue rollout through 2017 and 2018, with global expansion.

Below is more information on Presence:

• Ticketmaster Presence is the next generation venue access control and fan engagement platform.

• The cutting-edge authentication technology leverages an easy-to-use “tap and go” venue entry system connected directly to the fan attending the event. It is like the way you would board a flight with a mobile phone.

• Presence is built on proximity-based digital technology like NFC and RFID, and in some cases, even sound. It is built with modern day behaviors in mind – simple, easy to use, mobile and digital.

• Venues install Presence, including mobile hardware and revamped software for real-time map-based attendance reporting, event setup and enhanced ticket management. Fans can easily view, transfer -- using text, email and Facebook -- and post tickets for sale.

Ticketmaster’s native SDK allows for clubs or venues to offer complete ticket management from their mobile app.

• If a venue has Ticketmaster Presence installed, fans can easily enter using the following ways:

Smart device: This technology is already present in smart devices, like smartphones and smart watches. Fans will be able to tap their device against a token reader at a venue entry point to gain access to the event.

Smart ticket: This technology is embedded in Ticketmaster’s new “smart ticket.” The new smart ticket is wallet-sized and has a built-in unique identification chip. Fans simply tap it against a venue scanner to enter an event.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.