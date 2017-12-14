'Fake' Bruno Mars ticket leaves family singing the blues

'Fake' Bruno Mars ticket leaves family singing the bluesPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution
UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution
We have an update on a Valley woman and her pricey real estate transaction that went sour. But things have really turned around.More >
We have an update on a Valley woman and her pricey real estate transaction that went sour. But things have really turned around.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner gets warranty reimbursement
Homeowner gets warranty reimbursement
A Laveen man expected his home warranty company to help cover some of the repair costs of his air conditioning unit but hadn't received any reimbursement after three months.More >
A Laveen man expected his home warranty company to help cover some of the repair costs of his air conditioning unit but hadn't received any reimbursement after three months.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again
Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again
Unlicensed contractor Joe Hernandez, profiled before on 3 On Your Side, is back in the news.More >
Unlicensed contractor Joe Hernandez, profiled before on 3 On Your Side, is back in the news.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks
Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks
By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online. But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal?More >
By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online. But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal?More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Getting your Christmas tree home safely
Alert: Getting your Christmas tree home safely
AAA recently published a report with some surprising numbers. The motor club says 500 people were killed over the last four years due to hitting road debris and Christmas trees are considered road debris.More >
AAA recently published a report with some surprising numbers. The motor club says 500 people were killed over the last four years due to hitting road debris and Christmas trees are considered road debris.More >
3 On Your Side
Scammers using Bitcoin to target victims
Scammers using Bitcoin to target victims
If you use Bitcoin, be cautious regarding sensitive information with your accountMore >
If you use Bitcoin, be cautious regarding sensitive information with your accountMore >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
3 On Your Side
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports lists recalls
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.