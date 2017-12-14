Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Wednesday, December 13, 2017Posted:
Chef Gio Osso, Virtu Scottsdale
For more information on Chef Gio or to make reservations at Virtu Scottsdale, call 480-946-3477 or visit www.virtuscottsdale.com
Dillards – Uggs
For more, visit www.Dillards.com.
Alicia’s Deals- Deals to Make Fabulous Holiday Memories
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or visit facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdealsSegment
Prolean Wellness
Call 480-477-6334 or visit www.ProleanWellness.com for more.
Gasser Dental
Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.
Scottsdale Center for Women’s Health
For more information, visit www.scottsdalewomenshealth.com & www.drwebbgyn.com or call 480-425-8700
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
Arizona Vein and Laser Institute
Visit www.ArizonaVeinandLaser.com or call 480-361-4444
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com