Peppermint Brownies, Triple Ginger Cookies and Chocolate Caramel Pecan Clusters

Peppermint Brownies

Adapted from Nick Malgieri

Yields: 2 dozen

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, cut into 1⁄4" pieces

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon fine salt

1 cup flour

¾ cup crushed candy canes

Heat oven to 350°. Grease a 9" x 13" baking pan with butter and line with parchment paper; grease paper. Set pan aside.

Pour enough water into a 4-quart saucepan that it reaches a depth of 1". Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Combine butter and chocolate in a medium bowl; set bowl over saucepan. Cook, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.

Whisk together eggs in a large bowl. Add sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt; whisk to combine. Stir in chocolate mixture; fold in flour.

Pour batter into prepared pan; spread evenly. Sprinkle crushed candy canes evenly over the top of the batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, 30–35 minutes. Let cool on a rack. Cut and serve.

Triple Ginger Cookies

Adapted from Dede Wilson

Yields: 40 cookies

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/3 cup minced crystallized ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1/4 cup light (mild-flavored) molasses

1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated fresh peeled ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/3 cup (about) sugar

Position 1 rack in top third and 1 rack in bottom third of oven; preheat to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour, crystallized ginger, baking soda, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in medium bowl.

Using electric mixer, beat butter in large bowl until creamy and light, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in brown sugars. Beat on medium-high speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add egg, molasses, fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Beat to blend. Add flour mixture, beating on low speed just to blend.

Place 1/3 cup sugar in small bowl. Measure 1 tablespoon dough. Roll into ball between palms of hands, then roll in sugar in bowl to coat; place on baking sheet. Repeat with remaining cookie dough, spacing cookies 1 1/2 to 2 inches apart.

Bake cookies until surfaces crack and cookies are firm around edges but still slightly soft in center, about 15 minutes. Cool completely on sheets on rack. DO AHEAD: Cookies can be made up to 4 days ahead. Store in airtight containers at room temperature.

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Clusters

Adapted from Martha Stewart Living

Yields: 24

1 ½ cups pecan halves

24 soft caramel-candy cubes

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange pecans in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet; toast in oven until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven (leave oven on); set aside 72 pecans on baking sheet.

When pecans are cool enough to handle, make 24 clusters by arranging 2 pecans vertically, side by side, below 1 pecan placed horizontally. Gently flatten each caramel; place 1 on top of each cluster. Bake clusters 5 minutes. Remove from oven (leave oven on).

Place 1 piece of chocolate on top of each cluster. Return to oven; bake until chocolate begins to melt, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven. With the back of a spoon, gently spread chocolate over caramel without completely covering it.

Refrigerate until set, about 15 minutes. Bring to room temperature before serving.