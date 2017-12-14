Close call for driver after large tire crashes into his truck

A Valley man is counting his blessings after a tire came crashing into his truck while he was driving.

On Monday, Drew Rogers was heading home southbound on the Loop 101 in his Chevy pickup truck.

He was nearing Baseline when a large tire came rocketing toward him out of nowhere.

The tire came flying from the northbound lanes, smashing directly into the roof of the truck's cab.

Rogers says he never saw it coming.

"I heard this big bang and then everything goes black and I wasn't sure what happened," he said. "It collapsed everything in the cab except for a corner where I was at. I didn't realize it but I was in sort of a cocoon. Couldn't move. There was a section of the cab I was huddled up in."

Trapped in the truck, Rogers then crashed into a wall.

Another motorist and a DPS trooper witnessed the crash and rushed to help.

Rogers had to actually be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

But now this husband and dad is at home and recovering from his injuries.

"It's a miracle to walk away and not have one broken bone," said Rogers' wife Hailey Rogers. " I mean, he's beat up.".

The big mystery in all of this is where the tire came from. No one's sure if it came off a moving vehicle or fell off the back of a truck.

DPS is investigating.

Authorities encourage anyone who may have seen anything on the Loop 101 near Baseline Monday afternoon about 4 p.m. to call DPS or your local police department.

