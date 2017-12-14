Grilled Acorn Squash with Miso Glaze and Crispy Quinoa, Harissa Carrots with Cilantro Yogurt and Pomegranate and Oven Roasted Winter Vegetables with Maple Gastrique

Courtesy of: Executive Chef Sean Currid of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Grilled Acorn Squash with Miso Glaze and Crispy Quinoa



Searves 4 to 6

2 each Acorn Squash

1 recipe Honey-Lime Miso Glaze (See Below)

1 recipe Crispy Quinoa (See Below)

As Needed Fresh Mint as an Optional Garnish

Procedure

1. Cut squash in half lengthwise and scrap out the seeds. Cut squash into ¾ inch thick wedges.

2. Place the slices in a single layer in a steamer basket. If you are using a small basket, do in two batches. Steam until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. If they are too tender they will fall apart on the grill. The squash should hold together when pierced with a knife. Taste one, you will know if they are done or not. Transfer onto a plate and cool.

3. Heat your grill to medium high heat. Brush squash with Honey-Lime Miso Sauce. Place squash on grill and cook until charred in spots, a good couple of minutes. Flip the squash and brush with more glaze if needed. Transfer squash to a plate.

4. Arrange squash on a platter and drizzle with remaining glaze. Sprinkle with crispy quinoa.

5. Enjoy!

Miso Glaze

1 each Lime Juiced

1/3 cup Honey

¼ cup White Miso

Procedure

1. Place all ingredients and mix until incorporated. Transfer to small bowl and store in refrigerator until ready to use.

Crispy Quinoa

1 cup Cooked Quinoa

1 cup Canola oil

Procedure



1. Heat sauté pan over medium high heat. You will be pan frying the quinoa and do not want to have the pan too hot or the quinoa will burn. Add quinoa and cook until golden brown. Drain through a mess strainer. Spread quinoa onto a plate with paper towels to dry.

Harissa Carrots with Cilantro Yogurt and Pomegranate

Searves 4 to 6

2 Bunches Whole Baby Carrots

2 Tbls Olive oil

As Needed Salt and Pepper

½ cup Pomegranate Seeds

¼ cup Harissa Paste (Whole Foods or AJ’s)

2 Tbls Butter

1 recipe Cilantro Yogurt (See below)

1 each Lemon for Zest

As Needed Whole Cilantro Leaves to Garnish

Procedure

1. Preheat a oven to 400 degrees.

2. Trim carrots leaving partial stem at top. Wash thoroughly and scrub off any excess dirt. Drain and let dry. Move the carrots a bowl and toss with oil and salt and pepper.

3. Place the carrots in a single layer onto a roasting pan. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes until tender and carrots start to caramelize. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

4. Heat sauté pan over medium high heat. Add butter, carrots and harissa to pan.

5. Lightly toss carrots until thoroughly coated and heated through.

6. Place carrots onto a serving platter. Drizzle with cilantro yogurt, pomegranate seeds, lemon zest and whole cilantro leaves

7. Enjoy!

Cilantro Yogurt

1 pint Yogurt

½ cup Chopped Cilantro

1 each Juice of a Lemon

Procedure

1. Place all ingredients and mix until incorporated. Transfer to small bowl and store in refrigerator until ready to use.



Oven Roasted Winter Vegetables with Maple Gastrique

Searves 4 to 6

½ lb Parsnips Roasted

½ lb Sweet Potato Roasted

½ lb Brussels Sprouts Roasted

As Needed Salt and Pepper

2 Tbls Butter

1 recipe Maple Gastrique (See below)

¼ lb Crispy Pork Belly or Bacon (Optional)

As Needed Chopped and Fried Whole Parsley Leaves to Garnish

Procedure

1. Heat sauté pan over medium high heat. Add butter, roasted vegetables and maple gastrique to pan.

2. Lightly toss vegetable until thoroughly coated and heated through. Add chopped parsley

3. Place vegetable onto a serving platter. Drizzle with remaining maple gastrique and top with fried parsley. Garnish with pork belly.

4. Enjoy!

Maple Gastrique

1 cup Maple Syrup

¼ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

Procedure

1. Place all ingredients in a sauce pot over medium heat. Reduce by half. Transfer to small bowl and store in refrigerator until ready to use.



