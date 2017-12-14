Comfort Dental offering free dental care on Dec. 23

Thousands of people will be able to get free dental care just in time for Christmas.

All Comfort Dental offices around Arizona are offering the free care on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's called Care Day Saturday.

There are three offices in the Valley, one in Scottsdale and two in Mesa.

During the event, all services are free to anyone and patients are helped on first-come, first-served basis. The care ranges from cleanings to extractions. More serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist, Comfort Dental said.

The offices in 10 other states participate as well.

Last year, about 4,000 patients across the nation were helped and some $1.4 million in services were given away.

Care Day Saturday started in Colorado in 1984 when Comfort Dental offered free dental care on Christmas Eve Day. Since then, Comfort Dental said it has given away more than $21.4 million in dental services.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.