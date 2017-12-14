UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolutionPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution
We have an update on a Valley woman and her pricey real estate transaction that went sour. But things have really turned around.More >
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
Homeowner gets warranty reimbursement
A Laveen man expected his home warranty company to help cover some of the repair costs of his air conditioning unit but hadn't received any reimbursement after three months.More >
Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again
Unlicensed contractor Joe Hernandez, profiled before on 3 On Your Side, is back in the news.More >
Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks
By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online. But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal?More >
Alert: Getting your Christmas tree home safely
AAA recently published a report with some surprising numbers. The motor club says 500 people were killed over the last four years due to hitting road debris and Christmas trees are considered road debris.More >
Scammers using Bitcoin to target victims
If you use Bitcoin, be cautious regarding sensitive information with your accountMore >
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
UPDATE
Police: 3-year-old in child-abuse case has died; mother's boyfriend arrested
A 3-year-old Phoenix girl who had been fighting for her life has died and police say her mother’s boyfriend is to blame because he got “frustrated” with the toddler.More >
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
Lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting teen dies in apparent suicide
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
Man thrown off bridge after intervening in couple's argument
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
Changes could be coming to the way tips are shared at restaurants
Under a new proposal, a restaurant could implement tip pooling, so all of the tips go into one jar and are dispersed among everyone - including back-of-the-house employees like cooks and dishwashers.More >
DPS: Suspects in custody after pursuit ends with crash into Phoenix home
The Department of Public Safety has two suspects in custody after a brief pursuit ended with a car going through the pillar of a Phoenix home early Thursday morning.More >
Texas mom finds kids, husband dead in home after apparent murder-suicide
The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides.More >
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Phoenix-area experts weigh in on Net Neutrality repeal
In a 3 to 2 party line vote, the FCC has decided to roll back the Obama-era net neutrality rules which guarantee equal access to the internet. If you're like 87 percent of the population who use the internet daily, this will affect you.More >
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution
We have an update on a Valley woman and her pricey real estate transaction that went sour. But things have really turned around.More >
PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone
The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
RAW VIDEO: Sidney Landers' initial court appearance
"The court believes that you may well face a murder charge in this case," the commissioner said when setting a $150,000 secured appearance bond for Sidney Landers, who was arrested Monday for child abuse. Full story @ https://goo.gl/C67ZMd.More >
VIDEO: ASU police release new video of suspect in murder of Glendale teacher
Newly released video from Arizona State University shows Charlie Malzahn, the man police believe murdered a Glendale kindergarten teacher, walking into a dorm with a young woman whom he later admitted to assaulting. Full story @ https://goo.gl/rd5tZ4. (Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: City of Mesa asks for donations after arson fire destroys Christmas tree
The City of Mesa has started fundraising for a new Christmas tree after the old one was destroyed due to an arson fire. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Car crashes through Phoenix home after DPS pursuit
A car crashed through a Phoenix home after a DPS pursuit.More >
VIDEO: Feds could make you pool your tips
The federal government wants restaurants to implement pool tipping between front of the house and back of the house employees. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)More >