UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution

According to Waltz, the parcel of land they actually bought wasn't the one they were shown by that HomeSmart agent. (Source: 3TV)

in order resolve the issue, HomeSmart said it would re-sell Waltz's piece of property, plus cover any other costs so Waltz is made financially whole again. (Source: 3TV)

“I am just totally thrilled and I just really appreciate your service and especially now that it's getting close to the holidays,” she said. (Source: 3TV)

A couple got $45,000 back over a land dispute thanks to 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV)

We have an update on a Valley woman and her pricey real estate transaction that went sour. But things have really turned around.

“Oh my goodness, I just can't think of the words to describe it, it was just awful!” Candace Waltz said.

Waltz says she still cringes when she thinks of her recent real estate transaction.

But after 3 On Your Side got involved, she says things are better.

“I am just totally thrilled and I just really appreciate your service and especially now that it's getting close to the holidays,” she said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Waltz explained how she had purchased a piece of property for $42,000 near the San Tan Mountains.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company]

The desert land, she says, was shown to her by a HomeSmart real estate agent.

“She showed us this area right here and it kind of goes up the side of the hill a little bit, she pointed out there was a piece of rebar which indicated that it had been surveyed in the past.”

But Waltz says after buying the property and then paying for her own survey, she discovered the piece of land she actually bought was not the piece of property that she said the HomeSmart agent showed her.

Waltz says to make matters worse, the parcel of land she bought is next to what she described as a scrap yard with all kinds of junk.

“This is like me looking for a nice house, I find one that I like, the realtor showed it to us and we decided we're gonna purchase it. We do so, and we find out a week or two later after we close that it's not the same house!” Waltz said.

3 On Your Side got involved and we spoke with HomeSmart's attorney, who denied that HomeSmart showed Waltz the wrong piece of land.

Regardless, in order resolve the issue, HomeSmart said it would re-sell Waltz's piece of property, plus cover any other costs so Waltz is made financially whole again.

And that's exactly what HomeSmart did. Waltz says she now has her $42,000 back. Plus, when you add in the other expenses she paid, Waltz says she's been reimbursed about $45,000.

“They decided to resolve the problem and they did pay me back all of the money, including the lawyer fee, the taxes, and the survey,” she said.

Waltz says it all happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

“I'm elated and I really have to thank Channel 3, Gary Harper and the Channel 3 crew for resolving my issue with HomeSmart,” Waltz said.

Forty-five thousand dollars is the largest amount 3 On Your Side has helped to recover in one transaction. Thank you to HomeSmart for their involvement and their speedy resolution in this matter.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.