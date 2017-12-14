UPDATE: Sunrise Park Resort now set to open for season Dec. 22

Sunrise Park Resort staff say the eastern Arizona ski area will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 22.

There has been some confusion about opening dates.

[RELATED: Opened or closed? Confusion over status of Sunrise Park Resort]

The resort sent out a statement and Facebook post on Wednesday saying that the ski area was closed until further notice.

But then Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, the spokeswoman for the White Mountain Apache Tribe which owns the resort, says that the information on the statement and the Facebook post was incorrect.

On Thursday morning, she said the ski resort would open Friday, Dec, 15.

But then, the date changed again.

By Thursday afternoon, the resort sent out an email saying the new opening date would be Dec. 22.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.